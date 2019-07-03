|
Rafael (Ralph) B. Jurado
Deming - Rafael (Ralph) B. Jurado, 50, a lifelong resident of Deming entered eternal rest on Sunday June 30, 2019 at his home.
Calling hours will be Thursday July 4, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be Friday July 5, 2019 at 9 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann's Catholic Church where a recitation of the holy rosary will begin at 9:30 led by Blanca Holguin. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 o'clock with Fr. Casmir Anozie, officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Ralph was born on October 29, 1968 to Isabel Jurado and Socorro Borrego Jurado. Ralph was a loved, determined and strong-willed man. He attended Eastern New Mexico University, served in the Army Reserves and worked at Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility before entering the NM State Police Academy. He worked with State Police and was stationed in Española in his late 20's. Following, he was an investigator with Española Police Department. When he returned to his hometown, he began working with the District Attorney's Office and soon with Deming Public Schools. For years he loved to play baseball with the Mojaxx and traveled with them from tournament to tournament. His love for coaching and educating adolescents led him to coach Ladycat basketball, Wildcat football and Wildcat baseball. He believed in everyone that he coached and wanted them to become the best player and person that he knew they could become. We hope that his impact can be carried on through all those that he helped and motivated.
Ralph was a son, brother, father, and a friend that will be greatly missed. His impact on so many lives will not be forgotten.
He is survived by his daughter, Miquela Jurado "MJ"; two brothers, Jaime and Rosendo Jurado; two nieces, Nia and Zyra Jurado and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by parents, Isabel Jurado and Socorro Borrego Jurado.
Serving as pallbearers will be Fernando Holguin, Noel Nunez, Chris Jasso, Richard Perales, Vince Orozco, and Trini Garcia. Honorary bearers named are Rosendo, Oscar, Jaime and Sammy Jurado, Sebastian Camacho, Saul Chavez, Johnny Pacheco, Manny Chavez and Richard Holguin.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 3, 2019