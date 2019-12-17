|
Ramon Dominguez Baca
Faywood - Ramon Dominguez Baca, 87, Faywood resident passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home.
Visitation will begin Friday afternoon December 21, 2019 at 4 o'clock at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Deming where the rosary will be recited at 6 o'clock led by Christine B. Milo. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday December 22, 2019 at 10 o'clock at Holy Family Catholic Church. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Father Casmir Anozie and Fr. Prakasham Babu will officiate.
A full obituary will appear in the next edition of this newspaper
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Jose Mission, P O Box 91, Faywood, NM 88034.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to San Jose Mission, P O Box 91, Faywood, NM 88034.
