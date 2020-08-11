Ramon Garcia
Columbus - Ramon G. Garcia, 86, went to be with the Lord on August 9,2020. Ramon was born to Lazaro Garcia and Margarita Garcia in Hatchita, New Mexico. He is survived by his siblings Daniel Garcia and Julia Ponce, and by his current wife Maria Luisa Garcia, his children Ramon Garcia (Manuela), Carmen Porras, Johnny Garcia, Susana Dibble (Chris) and Lorenza Gray (Jeff). He loved 25 grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, he was very well known and beloved by the whole community. He joined the United States Army in 1951 serving in Germany until 1953, when he was Honorably Discharged. Moved back to Columbus and worked as a Manager at the local market working for J.V. Carreon. Years later, he built his own store "Garcia Grocery Market." While in Columbus he served in positions such as Trustee and Mayor. Ramon was known to be very helpful, generous to the whole community and will be truly missed by everyone. He was an outstanding citizen, father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his former wife Concepcion Garcia, his brothers Guadalupe and Lazaro Garcia. Pallbearers: Miguel Garcia, Lance Brewer, Ramon Garcia, Sean D. Garcia, Lorenzo Sanchez and Macario Sanchez. Holy rosary will be on August 14, 2020 at 1:30pm at Holy Family Mission Catholic Church in Columbus, NM. Funeral mass will then begin at 2pm also at Holy Family Mission Catholic Church. Concluding services with an interment will be at Valley Heights Cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com