Ricardo Reyes
1946 - 2020
Ricardo Reyes

Deming - RICARDO V. REYES, 74, resident of Columbus passed away Friday November 20, 2020 at Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho.

Visitation will be Friday November 27, 2020 from 1 to 6 in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Covid 19 restrictions will apply, only 5 people at a time will be allowed and masks must be worn. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Holy Family Mission in Columbus with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor officiating. The church will be at 25% capacity. Concluding services and interment will follow at Valley Heights Cemetery.

Ricardo was born April 3, 1946 in San Luis Del Cordero, Durango, Mexico to Pedro Reyes and Maria De Los Angeles Vasquez. He has been a resident of Columbus since 1988 having previously lived in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He was a member of the Catholic Church and worked on several of the local farms during the years.

He is survived by his children, Javier Reyes of Palomas, Francisco Reyes, Ricardo Reyes Jr., and Gustavo Reyes all of Hobbs, NM; Antonia Reyes of Hobbs, Debbie Mares of Las Vegas, NM, Diana Reyes of Hobbs, and Stephany Mares of Deming; 2 brothers, Mario Moreno of Columbus and Eluterio Reyes of Durango, Mexico and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Maria, his wife Georgia and 1 brother Pedro Reyes.

Pallbearers will be Jorge Reyes, Ricardo Reyes Jr., Gustavo Reyes, Sergio Jimenez, Mario Moreno Jr., and Ricardo Reyes III.






Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Mission
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
