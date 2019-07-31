|
Richard "Rick" L. Uzueta Jr.
Deming - Richard "Rick" L. Uzueta, 61, Deming resident passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 11 o'clock with Deacon Bill Holguin officiating. Memorial Mass will be celebrated that afternoon at 2 o'clock at St. Ann's Catholic Church with the rite of committal and inurnment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Casmir Anozie, Pastor, will officiate.
Rick was born August 26, 1957 in Deming to Richard and Mabel (Aragon) Uzueta. He graduated from Deming High School and worked locally in the family bakery. He then went to work in retail which brought him to Willcox, Arizona where he met many great friends. For the past 16 years Rick was dedicated to his job with Rutherford Diversified Industries. In his spare time he enjoyed watching baseball and football, going to spring training, camping, and playing a round of golf when he could.
He is survived by his mother, Mabel Uzueta of Deming; daughter, Celeste Martinez and her husband Gary of Las Cruces; two grandsons, Diego and Santiago Martinez; Celeste's mother, Rose Marie Uzueta of Deming; brother, Tim Uzueta (Cheryl) of Reserve, NM; two sisters, Eva Mendez (Joe) of Los Angeles, CA and Tricia Matthews (Don); sister-in-law, Sandra Uzueta; a brother by choice, Kevin Butler (Dolores) of Deming, and several nieces and nephews.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard P. Uzueta and by one brother, David "Donut" Uzueta.
Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Butler II, Gus Morales, Julian and Richard Mendez, Aaron and Adam Uzueta.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 31, 2019