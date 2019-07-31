Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Uzueta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Rick" Uzueta Jr.


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. "Rick" Uzueta Jr. Obituary
Richard "Rick" L. Uzueta Jr.

Deming - Richard "Rick" L. Uzueta, 61, Deming resident passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 o'clock in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 11 o'clock with Deacon Bill Holguin officiating. Memorial Mass will be celebrated that afternoon at 2 o'clock at St. Ann's Catholic Church with the rite of committal and inurnment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Casmir Anozie, Pastor, will officiate.

Rick was born August 26, 1957 in Deming to Richard and Mabel (Aragon) Uzueta. He graduated from Deming High School and worked locally in the family bakery. He then went to work in retail which brought him to Willcox, Arizona where he met many great friends. For the past 16 years Rick was dedicated to his job with Rutherford Diversified Industries. In his spare time he enjoyed watching baseball and football, going to spring training, camping, and playing a round of golf when he could.

He is survived by his mother, Mabel Uzueta of Deming; daughter, Celeste Martinez and her husband Gary of Las Cruces; two grandsons, Diego and Santiago Martinez; Celeste's mother, Rose Marie Uzueta of Deming; brother, Tim Uzueta (Cheryl) of Reserve, NM; two sisters, Eva Mendez (Joe) of Los Angeles, CA and Tricia Matthews (Don); sister-in-law, Sandra Uzueta; a brother by choice, Kevin Butler (Dolores) of Deming, and several nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard P. Uzueta and by one brother, David "Donut" Uzueta.

Honorary pallbearers are Kevin Butler II, Gus Morales, Julian and Richard Mendez, Aaron and Adam Uzueta.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website. www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now