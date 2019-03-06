|
Richard Teeple
Deming - Richard Lee Teeple, Jr. affectionately know as "Rick" and "Ricky", age 54, passed away on February 18, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, New Mexico.
Ricky, son of Pauline Hervol Teeple and Richard Lee Teeple, Sr. was born October 29, 1964 in Deming, NM. Ricky was a Catholic and lifelong Deming resident. He graduated from Deming High School in 1983 and then attended Dona Anna Beauty College in Las Cruces after which he became a licensed cosmetologist. Ricky was a cosmetologist for the past 35 years.
Ricky is preceded in death by his sister Runette Edwards and both of his parents. He is survived by sisters Roellen Kemper of Las Vegas, NV, Rosemary Huber of Deming, NM, Kay Coussons of Vernon, TX, Elisabeth Teeple of Clifton, NJ, and Angela aka "Angie" McLain (Keith) of Colfax, WA. Ricky also leaves behind 7 nieces, 5 nephews, numerous great and great, great nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins, and close friends.
During his time on earth, Ricky touched many lives and made a lot of friends. Whether you knew him all his life or just a few minutes, he considered you a friend. We are touched by so many of you reaching out to the family with your kind words, prayers, love and support. Nobody could do hair like him!! We will not only miss his talent at doing hair, but his laugh, kindness, willingness to help, smile, personality, the way he genuinely cared about others, and just his presence!! He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend who will be missed by all he met.
Friends of Ricky and his family are doing fund raisers to help with the expenses! All money from fundraisers and donations can be taken to Baca's Funeral Chapel in Deming, NM. He was cremated and a Celebration of Ricky's Life will take place at a later time. As soon as it is planned, we will announce the date, time, and place on Facebook so please keep an eye out!! We want as many of his friends and family there as possible.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels and Mimbres Crematory.
