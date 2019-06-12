Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Mountain View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Clendenin Myers Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Clendenin Myers Jr. Obituary
Robert Clendenin Myers Jr.

Deming - Robert Clendenin Myers Jr. 77, longtime Deming resident passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his home.

Visitation for Robert will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 9:30 in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 at Mountain View Cemetery. Quenton Rudison will officiate.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Myers of the home; 7 sons, Curtis, Albert, Andrew, Allen, Marvin, Carlos and Joseph Myers; 2 daughters, Glenda and Barbara Myers; 2 brothers, Tom and Frank Myers; 3 sisters, Louise Alverson, Mary Page and Marceen Picolo; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Robert Myers Sr. and Rebecca Love; 4 brothers, Silas and Robert Wilson, Hosie and MC Myers; 4 sisters Ellen, Estella, Margie and Minervia Myers; 2 daughters, Faith and Roseann Myers and 1 son, Robert Myers III.

Serving as Pallbearers will be his sons Carlos, Marvin, Allen, Wayne, Albert and Andrew Myers.

Honorary Bearers will be Garry Griffin, Shawn and Anthony Myers.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.

811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
Download Now