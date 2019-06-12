|
|
Robert Clendenin Myers Jr.
Deming - Robert Clendenin Myers Jr. 77, longtime Deming resident passed away Wednesday June 5, 2019 at his home.
Visitation for Robert will be Saturday June 15, 2019 at 9:30 in the morning at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 11:30 at Mountain View Cemetery. Quenton Rudison will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Georgia Myers of the home; 7 sons, Curtis, Albert, Andrew, Allen, Marvin, Carlos and Joseph Myers; 2 daughters, Glenda and Barbara Myers; 2 brothers, Tom and Frank Myers; 3 sisters, Louise Alverson, Mary Page and Marceen Picolo; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Robert Myers Sr. and Rebecca Love; 4 brothers, Silas and Robert Wilson, Hosie and MC Myers; 4 sisters Ellen, Estella, Margie and Minervia Myers; 2 daughters, Faith and Roseann Myers and 1 son, Robert Myers III.
Serving as Pallbearers will be his sons Carlos, Marvin, Allen, Wayne, Albert and Andrew Myers.
Honorary Bearers will be Garry Griffin, Shawn and Anthony Myers.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on June 12, 2019