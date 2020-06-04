Robert Dan Upton
Deming - Robert Dan Upton, 72, a Deming resident went to be with his Lord Jesus on May 31, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces.
Dan was born October 19, 1947 in Rutherfordton, North Carolina. Dan Served in the United States Navy and then worked in Naval Shipyards in Long Beach, California and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. He retired in January, 2003. Looking for a warmer, dryer climate he found his way to Deming, New Mexico where he built his own home. Dan was a member of First Baptist Church where he worked in many different ministries of the church. To further help people he worked for a sort time at Southwestern Regional Housing and Community Development Corporation rehabilitating and weatherizing homes in southwest New Mexico.
Dan is survived by his wife of 8 ½ years, Mary, of the home; 2 brothers, David (Betty) Upton and Dean Upton both of North Carolina; extended families of Kacy, Craig, Serena, Christy and John; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Estelle & James Upton and wife, Laurie Upton.
Services will take place at First Baptist Church in Deming, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at eleven o'clock in the morning. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing will be observed and gloves and masks are available.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.