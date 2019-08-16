|
Robert LeMaster
Deming - Robert Dale LeMaster, 84, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his residence. Dale was born on August 20, 1934 in San Jon, New Mexico to Robert LeMaster and M. Faye Reed. Dale was a loving husband for 64 years who spoiled his wife. He was honest, selfless and worked hard for his family. He retired after 45 years with the telephone company. Dale loved to travel in his RV. He was a clean, neat, organized man who kept a pristine garage. He had a good sense of humor - his laugh was a gift. He is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Ann LeMaster; three daughters, Leslie Ann Phillips and her husband Rod; Tracy Dale LeMaster and her companion Lawrence Davidson and Joni Dee LeMaster; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; one sister, Ellen Marie LeMaster and one brother, Eddie Ross LeMaster. Cremation will take place at Terrazas Crematory. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Aug. 16, 2019