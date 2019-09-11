Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. View Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Madrid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lewis Madrid


1930 - 2019
Robert Lewis Madrid Obituary
Robert Lewis Madrid

Deming -

ROBERT LEWIS MADRID, 88, resident of Deming passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Ft. Bayard Medical Center.

Visitation will be Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 at Baca's Funeral Chapel where funeral services will begin at 11 o'clock with Pastor Darrell L. Witmer of the First Christian Church officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Robert was born September 27, 1930 in Deming to Thomas C. and Ester (Chavez) Madrid. He has lived in Deming all his life and mainly worked in yard maintenance for families in and around Deming. Robert was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 11, 2019
