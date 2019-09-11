|
Robert Lewis Madrid
Deming -
ROBERT LEWIS MADRID, 88, resident of Deming passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Ft. Bayard Medical Center.
Visitation will be Wednesday September 11, 2019 from 9 to 11 at Baca's Funeral Chapel where funeral services will begin at 11 o'clock with Pastor Darrell L. Witmer of the First Christian Church officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Robert was born September 27, 1930 in Deming to Thomas C. and Ester (Chavez) Madrid. He has lived in Deming all his life and mainly worked in yard maintenance for families in and around Deming. Robert was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Deming Headlight on Sept. 11, 2019