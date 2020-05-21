|
|
Robert M. Padilla
Whittier, CA - Our uncle, Robert M. Padilla, was a humble man; never like to be the center of attention. He prayed often and had a nice sense of humor.
Uncle Bob was born March 11, 1923 to Emma Mc Kin and Felipe Padilla. He attended Hurley High School and lived in Hurley and Deming as a child and young adult. In 1953, he relocated to Los Angeles, CA and graduated from the American Barber College in downtown Los Angeles. For thirty plus years he had his own barber shop in Gardena, CA.
We lost our Uncle Bob on Sunday May 17, 2020 of natural causes. He was a bachelor without children. He is survived by three nephews and one niece; Gilbert Bojorquez, Ruben and Eloy Chavira and Frances Arreygue.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 21 to May 22, 2020