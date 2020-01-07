|
|
Robert "Bob" Pluss
Deming - Robert Pluss, 90, resident of Deming passed away Sunday December 29, 2019 at his home.
Memorial service will be Saturday January 11, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1000 W. Florida, Deming, NM 88030). Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Robert "Bob" Pluss was born June 5, 1929 to Frederick and Lina Pluss in Murgenthal, Switzerland. The youngest of four with three sisters, Trudy, Mary and Rita. Travelled in Africa and Canada before becoming a United States citizen in 1964. He married Eileen Gignac on December 3, 1965 and lived in Deming until she passed away in 2006. Bob was united with Roberta Bone and spent his last years with a loving and caring woman.
Survivors include son, Richard Pluss of Tucson, AZ. As well as two children from his first marriage, Monica and Hugh.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com.
811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020