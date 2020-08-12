1/1
Robert R. Aguilar
Robert R. Aguilar

Deming - Robert R. Aguilar, 76, of Deming, New Mexico passed away on August 6, 2020 in California surrounded by his family. He was born on May 19, 1944 to Juan and Ramona Aguilar. He married his wife, Betty, in 1962. They had six children they raised in California. After working at Mobile Oil Corporation for 32 years, Robert retired back to his hometown of Deming. He enjoyed getting on his tractor to work on his land, always wearing one of the baseball caps he collected and spending time woodworking in his workshop. He also liked to sit in his favorite recliner reading tabloids. Robert liked to travel frequently to California with his wife to visit his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed many restaurants and taking his wife to local casinos.

Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty, his children Pearl (Enrique), Pat, Gogo, Anna (Mike), Joe (Anita) and his nephew, Paul, who was like a son to him. He was also survived by his grandchildren Panch, Tony, Michael, Little Gogo, Suzy, Christina, Jessica, Robby, Zandra, Lisa, Mandy, Anthony, Eric, Yvette, Savanna, and great grandchildren Andrew, Adri, Ayden, Leah, Jacob, Chanel, Joseph, Jordan, Raymond, and Anthony. He was also survived by his sisters Mary, Christine and Rosie, and many nieces and nephews. He was recently preceded in death by his beloved son, Robert Jr. and his beloved brother, Martin Aguilar.

Dad you will forever be in our hearts.

Services will be held in California: Fairhaven Memorial Park Mortuary, 1702 Fairhaven Avenue, Santa Ana. California 92705, 1-714-633-1442.




Published in Deming Headlight from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairhaven Memorial Park
1702 Fairhaven Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92705
7146331442
