|
|
Robert Skinner Jr.
Deming - After a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, Robert Conda Skinner, Jr. danced back into Mom's arms on May 20, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1948, in El Paso, Texas, to Robert Conda Skinner, Sr. and Jessie Merle Gibson. He spent his early years in El Paso. When he was 18, his life changed forever when he met his future wife, Tommi. They met at a De Molay/Rainbow back-to-school dance. Before they could marry, Dad would join the Navy and serve two years in Vietnam. He returned on September 1, 1969. Not wasting any time, he married his sweetheart four days later. He said of her, "She was the most beautiful thing I ever saw." He has missed her every day since her passing in December of 2012. After their marriage, Dad and Mom lived a few years in El Paso before Dad reenlisted, and they moved to San Diego. When he retired from the Navy, they moved back to El Paso, where both sets of their parents lived. During these years, they welcomed four children into their family. Dad worked hard his entire life as a truck driver, welder, mechanic, and welding instructor to make sure his family was taken care of. They were both so proud to see their children start their own lives by going to school, starting careers, getting married, and welcoming their children into the world. When Mom became so sick that she needed full-time care, Dad retired and took on the role of caring for her. Since September 6, 2018, Dad has been lovingly cared for by the staff at Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and in recent days by Sierra Hospice. He was so happy there. Each member of the staff truly was to him, a friend. When we would visit and walk down the halls with him, everyone called him by name and would stop to visit with him. He seemed to be the most popular man around, so we started calling him the Prom King of Sierra Healthcare. We will be forever grateful for the care he received from them. We couldn't have chosen a better place. Robert was preceded in death by his beloved wife Tommi Sue Skinner, his father Robert Conda Skinner, Sr., his mother Jessie Merle Gibson, his brother Max Leon Tomlinson, his son-in-law David Duane Layton, and his son Robert Conda Skinner III. He is survived by his daughters Becky Sensanbaugher (Scott) of Cedar Hills, UT, Cathy Layton of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jess Skinner (Michael Harry) of Lawrence, KS. He is also survived by his daughter-in- law Elizabeth Skinner of Reno, NV. Pampa adored each of his grandchildren and loved them more than they know. They are Brendan Crandell (Reno, NV), Joseph Sensanbaugher (Cedar Hills, UT), Samuel Layton (Deming, NM), Noelle Layton (Scottsdale, AZ), Natalie Layton (Scottsdale, AZ), Sarah Layton (Scottsdale, AZ), Nathan Layton (Scottsdale, AZ), Robert Skinner IV (Reno, NV), and James Skinner (Reno, NV). He is also survived by his brother Ronald Dean Tomlinson of Milburn, OK. Dad's burial will be at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020. Because of strict Covid-19 restrictions at Ft. Bayard, no funeral services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra Healthcare Center or Sierra Hospice, sierrahealthcare.com, in Robert's name. Arrangements are being provided by Terrazas Funeral Chapel "trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight from May 26 to May 27, 2020