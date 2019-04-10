|
Roger P. Haemmerle
Deming - Roger P. Haemmerle, age 84 left this world on April 5, 2019. Roger was born in Chicago, Illinois to August and Madeline Albrecht Haemmerle. He grew up in Wausau, WI. He married his wife, Joanne, in 1970. This June they would have celebrated 49 years together. He was a millwright for Kimberly-Clark Corporation, repairing and installing machinery in various plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. He retired in 1995 after 28 years. He was a member of The Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 2088, The American Legion, Post 4 and a lifetime member of the Amvets, Post 30. In 2007 he and Joanne moved to their retirement home in Deming, NM. He is survived by his wife, Joanne, one sister, Diane (Wayne) Lemma, Wausau, WI. Three children, Lynette Haemmerle, Wausau, WI, Scott Haemmerle, Milan, MI and Mike (Deb) Haemmerle, Omro, WI. Grandchildren, Rene Rebeck, Sheree (Matt) Meschefske and Amanda Gardner, all of Wausau. Allen (Kristy) Haemmerle, Winneconne, WI and Amanda (Jason) Dodd, Omro, WI. Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Warren. Cremation has taken place and per his wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
