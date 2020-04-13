|
|
Romaine J. Ausman
Camp Verde, AZ - Romaine J. Ausman, age 87, died peacefully during Holy Week at The Haven in Camp Verde, Arizona on Wednesday April 8, 2020 from breast cancer. She was born in Blackland, Macon County, Illinois on August 14, 1932. She graduated from Macon High School and received her bachelor's degree in Home Economics from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. She was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star in Socorro, New Mexico, and actively participated in OES chapters in Macon, IL and Deming, NM. She was a member of the United Methodist Church since the late 1960's, a member of the International Organization of Women Pilots - the 99's, the AOPA, and Friends of Rockhound Park in Deming, NM.
She is survived by her five children: Carol Ausman and Evan Ausman in Colorado, Jordan Ausman in Arizona, Edmund Ausman and Ellen Ausman Franklin in Alaska; and two grandchildren: granddaughter Jordan E. Ausman in Colorado, and grandson Roy P. Franklin in Alaska.
Romaine was married for over 60 years and preceded in death by her equally adventurous husband Evan "John" Ausman in 2018, as well as her parents Benjamin Earl Johns and Olive Nickey Johns, and three brothers Darryl, Carroll and Earl Jr. "Comet".
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020