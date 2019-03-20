Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Ann's Catholic Church
Romelia Montez Trujillo Obituary
Romelia Montez Trujillo

Deming - Romelia Montez Trujillo, 93, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home.

Visitation will be Thursday March 21, 2019 at 9 o'clock in the morning at Saint Ann's Catholic Church with a rosary to follow at 9:30. Mass of the Christian Burial will begin at 10 o'clock at Saint Ann's Catholic Church with Father Manuel F. Ibarra officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Romelia was born September 26, 1925 to Raquela Garcia and Julian Montez in Hatch. She was a homemaker and was an active member of Saint Ann's Catholic Church. Romelia loved the outdoors, camping, and always had food on the table, feeding her children, family and friends.

She is survived by husband, Victor G. Trujillo of the home; daughter, Olivia Brown of Deming; 4 sons, Larry Trujillo of Las Cruces, Victor Trujillo Jr and wife Teresa of Juarez, MX, Tommy Trujillo and wife Roberta of Las Cruces, Richard Trujillo and Jan of Deming; brother, Julian Montez Jr. of Hatch; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Raquela Montez; and 2 brothers, Alejandro and Soilo Montez.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Raquela Montez; and 2 brothers, Alejandro and Soilo Montez.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels. Exclusive provider for "Veterans & Family Memorial Care". To sign the online guest book or to send a card, please visit our website at www.bacasfuneralchapels.com. 811 S. Gold Ave., Deming, NM 88030. Phone: 575.546.9671
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 20, 2019
