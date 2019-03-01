|
Ronald Lee Paulk
Deming - Ronald Lee Paulk was born in Deming on August 23, 1951 to Clifford H. Paulk Jr. and Ida Jo Haas Paulk. He died February 26, 2019 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday March 1, 2019 from 3 to 6 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be Saturday March 2, 2019 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at the First United Methodist Church with Pastor Brad Reeves officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Ron grew up on a farm in the Sunshine School area. He sometimes helped with chores but mostly tormented his three brothers. Ronnie was a very special, special needs person. He attended Deming Public Schools and later became involved in SWISH and Life Quest employment and day-hab workshops.
He was a very happy boy and had many friends and he invited them all to attend his yearly birthday parties. Ronnie loved Special Olympics and won many medals and ribbons in bowling competitions. He enjoyed football and was obsessed with the Cowboy's team. He collected many autographs when he visited their summer camp in California.
He is survived by his mother, Ida Jo Stewart, his brother, Bill Paulk (Jo Ann), his brother, Dick Paulk (Kathy), his sister-in-law, Terri Paulk, his step-sisters, Judy Palmar (John) Christi Ruebush and his step-brother, Pat Stewart. Also survived by six nephews and four nieces.
Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Clifford H. Paulk Jr. and his brother Clifford H. Paulk III. He was preceded in death by his four grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford H. Paulk Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Wm. L. Haas.
Pallbearers will be Jed Paulk, Gene Paulk, Jake Paulk, Ryan Paulk, Jay Paulk and Tracey Hagar.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 1, 2019