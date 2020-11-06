Ronald William Ehrich
Deming - Ronald William Ehrlich, 77, Deming resident entered eternal rest on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Socorro General Hospital.
A gathering was held at 10 o'clock in the morning Monday, November 9, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with a rosary recited at 11 o'clock led by Christine B. Milo. Memorial Mass took place at 12 noon. Fr. Prakasham Babu officiated. The rite and committal inurnment were at 2 PM at Fort Bayard National Cemetery led by Deacon Bill Holguin. Veterans' honors were accorded. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Ronald was born February 2, 1943 to Jeanette Warsinki and Leopold Ehrlich in Chicago, Illinois. He moved to Deming in 2006 coming from Illinois and served his country honorably in the U. S. Army. He had many talents, many of his favorites were rockhounding and making jewelry. Ronald was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Crime Stopper, DAV
, American Legion, Wounded Warrior Project
and the VFW.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bienvenida of the home; 3 daughters, Melissa Simonsen (Marc) and Jilleyn Jones (Ray) both of Florida, Jodie Kanneberg (Mark) of Wisconsin; sister, Judy Ann Janus (John) of Illinois; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents.
