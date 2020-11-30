Rosalinda GalavizDeming -ROSALINDA RASCON GALAVIZ, 70, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home in El Paso, Texas with her children at her side.Rosalinda was born on December 27, 1949 in Columbus, New Mexico to Basilio Padilla Rascon and Rosa Maynes Rascon. She married Rafael Galaviz on August 25, 1973 in Stockton, California where she had a fulfilling career in education. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in education in 1973 and later her Master of Arts Degree in 1980, both from the University of the Pacific in Stockton. She was an elementary teacher for 33 years, teaching 4th grade for 18 years and at the time of her retirement, she was a kindergarten teacher. She taught at various locations in the Stockton Unified School District. She received training in ESL Methodology and Bilingual education and used that to further the education of her students in Tracy, Stockton, and Escalon.Rosalinda had affiliations with the Association of Mexican American Educators, Hispanics for Political Action, the Coalition of Mexican American Association, Stockton Sister City/ Empalme as a board member, the Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery as Treasurer, Mario Obledo National Organization, the Stockton Teachers Association, and the National Education Association.She was the recipient of several honors and awards including recognition from the City of Stockton by the Stockton Teachers Association, a recognition award by Congressman McNerney, the San Joaquin County Board of Directors, and the Adelita award by the Mexican Heritage Center & Gallery in 2014. Rosalinda had the honor of being Stockton's Grand Marshall in the Cinco de Mayo parade in 2017.She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Armida Moreno (William), Veronica Thweatt (Chris), and Rosalinda "Baby" Galaviz, and by her stepson Rafael Galaviz Jr. Rosalinda will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren, Gabriel, Angelique, Lorena, Iliana, Mia, Luis, and Isabella who adored and loved her very much. Also, mourning her deeply are her sisters and brothers: Gracie Madrid (Art), Jake Rascon (Judy), Jerry Rascon, and Mary Rascon.Rosalinda will be joining her husband Rafael Galaviz, parents Basilio and Rosa Rascon, and brothers Luis Maynes, Adolfo Maynes, and Oscar Rascon in eternal rest.Pallbearers will be: Jake Rascon, Chris Thweatt, William Magallon Moreno, Gabriel P. Tabaldo, Rafael Galaviz Jr., and Lionel D. Flores.Visitation will be Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 11 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann Catholic Church where a rosary will begin at 12 o'clock. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 o'clock with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra, Pastor, officiating. Concluding services and interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.