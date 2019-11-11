|
|
Rosealice May McKinnon
April 12 1937 to Nov 04 2019
Born in Klondike WI in 1937, grew up on a farm, raised by a widowed mother, she had 3 sisters. She met the man of her dreams( Scotty McKinnon, * Spinnin with McKinnon*), a Korean War veteran and married in 1957. They had a baby boy, Nick McKinnon and travelled up and down the radio dial from state to state. She cared for her husband and raised their child and in 1967 she went to college, made the Dean's list and got her LVN nursing license. She was a great wife and a fantastic mother. She worked, took care of her husband and raised her child. She always had a smile on her face. She loved life, her husband, her son, her animals and her Lord. She left behind 1 sister, her son, 4 cats and her 3 dogs. She took her last breath on 11/4/2019. Now she has returned to the arms of the man of her dreams, her husband of 57 years and her LORD. The days have grown long now ur gone. I will always love you and you will be missed by all who knew you.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019