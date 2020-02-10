|
|
Rowena Bordé
Deming -
"Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light. …"
"Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night" - Dylan Thomas (1914 - 1953)
On February 5, 2020 Rowena May Gutierrez Borde, 87, courageously entered the next life. Rowena was born January 23, 1933 in Albuquerque, N.M., to Ofimiano and Marguerite Gutierrez. She was raised with two sisters and their lives were enriched by living several different places across the United States. Her father was a topographer and engineer for the government and she lived her early life in Virginia, Utah, California and Hot Springs N.M. She graduated from St. Francis Catholic High School in Sacramento, California in 1951. After high school she studied business at a private business college in Sacramento. She worked at Bank of America until she married the love of her life Allen Borde in 1952. Their life together took them to numerous places in California attending college, working and participating in real estate and ranch development. She happily followed her husband anywhere they needed to "go and do." She was a fantastic homemaker and her various homes were happy and comfortable places to all who entered. Cooking was definitely a talent she possessed and her food was enjoyed by everyone. Cooking for ranch hands was a favorite assignment. It was known that you would not walk away hungry from any spread she was preparing. She was involved in her community and loved her work of 40 years as a community advocate for the Charities of . She was loyal, generous, selfless, dedicated and supportive to many who were in need. She was fiercely patriotic and was involved the American Legion post in Columbus. She was a local leader in Cowbells, Farm Bureau and PTC. She was active in the local voting process for many years and enjoyed her right to vote. She loved color and beautiful flowers, driving fast, good art, inspiring music, traveling and lifelong friends. She enjoyed family life most of all. She was so very loved by her husband, children, grand and great-grandchildren. Rowena was always a lady, and her life was one of great capacity for love. Her family will always remember her in the ways she handled the many adversities in her life. She was a perfect example of endurance, resilience and grace. Rowena was preceded in death by her parents, Ofimiano and Marguerite Gutierrez. Her daughter Kathleen Mary Bernadette Borde, sisters Cordelia Jeffcoat and Jeanette Schwan. Her husband Allen P. Borde passed only eight weeks ago on December 11, 2019. They were two wonderful spirits who complimented each other so well. She is survived by daughters Antoinette Borde, Genevieve Wertz (George), and sons Paul Borde (Patty), Philip Borde (Yvonne). She loved 15 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She also loved numerous close family friends whom she considered family.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1000 W. Florida Deming, New Mexico on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate in her name to .
Published in Deming Headlight from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020