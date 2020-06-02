Roy Thompson
Deming - Roy Wayne Thompson, 76, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home. Funeral mass will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11am at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father, Prakasham Babu officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com






Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
