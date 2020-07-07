Ruben Diaz
Deming - On July 1st, 2020, Ruben Viramontes Diaz, a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather peacefully went to be with the Lord as he was surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. Ruben was born on July 25th, 1928, in Encarnación de Díaz, Jalisco, Mexico, to Miguel and Rebecca Viramontes Diaz. In 1947 Ruben came to the United States of America to work on the farm with his cousins, the Viramontes. In 1954 he married Antonia Perez Diaz, his Reina (queen) of 66 years. Together they raised their children Javier, Armando, Samuel, Eduardo, Elia, Carlos, and Rosa Maria. Ruben worked in every aspect of farming, learning his trade. In 1959, with the help of Guadalupe Gonzalez, he acquired two tractors and rented 100 acres of land and began sharecropping. In 1969 Ruben purchased his 1st farm and rented farmland from James Hurt. This was the start of Diaz Farms, which became a farming and livestock business run by Ruben and his family. With minimal formal education, Ruben was a self-taught entrepreneur and veterinarian. At the age of 79, he became a proud American Citizen. Ruben had an appreciation for his livestock, especially his white mules and horses. He cared for his animals, and at times the family joked that he gave more attention to the animals than family. Ruben showed family and friends how to nurture livestock in a way that they provided back. Ruben and Antonia were always sought after for their ability to make chicharrones, and red chile con carne for events. It was mmmmmmm good. Ruben was a very humble and faith-filled man. Ruben always gave praise to God and taught his family that thru God, anything was possible. As an active member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, he always supported the church and attended mass every Sunday with his family. In 2001, Ruben and Antonia were awarded the National Catholic Latino Farmer of the Year. Ruben was always filled with joy when he met you, no matter how well he knew you he always a big welcoming smile for you. Please always remember that smile when you think of Ruben. Ruben is survived by his brothers Jesus, Samuel, Miguel, Juvenal, Raul, and youngest sister Rebecca. His loving wife of 66 years, Antonia Perez Diaz; four sons, Javier Diaz (Diana); Armando Diaz (Sonia); Samuel Diaz; and Carlos Diaz (Blanca); two daughters, Elia Holguin (Art); and Rosie Chancellor (Ken); daughter-in-law Guillermina Diaz; 23 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both of his parents; one son, Eduardo Diaz; and grandson Roy May. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 3-7pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with the holy rosary begging at 7pm. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Tonya Chancellor, Joseph Holguin, Michael Diaz, Tony Diaz, Carolina Diaz and Ceci Diaz. Honorary pallbearers are the rest of his grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild. To see the live video of the services please visit, RubenVDiaz.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to the youth of the Luna County 4-H. Please mail donations to 210 B Poplar St. Deming, NM 88030. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com