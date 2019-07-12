|
|
Ruby A. Greenwell
Deming - It is with a heavy heart and sadness that we share the passing of Ruby (Nemec) Greenwell on July 9, 2019.
She was born April 4, 1929 in Granger, Texas to Stanley and Mary Nemec. The family moved to Deming when she was 4 years old. Her brothers John, Stanley, Leonard and herself attended school at Lewis Flats (now known as the Adobe Deli). After graduating Deming High School, she moved to California where she married and had 1 child, her daughter Vickie. She divorced in 1967 and remarried Homer F Greenwell. They moved back to Deming in 1972 to help take care of elder parents.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Homer, and brothers John, Stanley, and Leonard. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Willey and husband Roy, grandchildren Teresa Taylor and husband Kevin, Sarah Cabrera and husband Victor, Kenneth Teague Jr., Jessica Cabrera, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She had an extreme love for animals so in lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation for spay and neuter in her name to the Deming Animal Clinic, 2117 Columbus Road SE, Deming, NM 88030.
There will be a viewing Monday July 15th from 5-7pm at Baca' Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be Tuesday July 16th at 2 o'clock in the afternoon at Mt. View Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Roy Willey, Victor Cabrera, Jacob Cabrera, David Amaya, Allen Storm and Kenneth Teague Jr.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 12, 2019