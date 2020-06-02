Ruby Fewell
Deming - Ruby Joyce Fewell, 90, was called to her Heavenly home on May 31, 2020. She was born in Springhill, Arkansas on September 2, 1929 to Gladys and Morris Wilcox. Her family moved to Deming, NM when she was 14 where she attended Deming Public Schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church until her death.
A graveside-only service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery in Deming, Jason Anderson, grandson, and Pastor of First Southern Baptist Church of Rawlins, Wyoming officiating. Because of Covid19 restrictions, others who wish to attend the graveside may park their cars around the site and in the nearby parking lot. A sound system is being provided for the service.
Through the years, Ruby Joyce was active at First Baptist Church teaching children's Sunday School and serving on committees, including the hospitality and sanctuary renovation committees. She also sang in the church choir.
It was on the school bus that Ruby Joyce met Melbourne Fewell. Through school and church, they formed a special friendship and love. They were married at First Baptist Church on January 19, 1950, and before Melbourne's death in 2014 had celebrated 64 years of marriage.
Ruby Joyce was a lady of many talents. She was an excellent seamstress, making clothes for her four daughters until they graduated high school. Ruby Joyce had many entries in the Luna County Fair for needle work items, canned vegetables and many beautiful arrangements of flowers. Her home in the country was always bursting with colorful blooms and many summers, a vegetable garden.
To supplement the family income, she began babysitting some of her nieces and nephews and two of her friend's children. Later, she worked at Tharp's, Mom's and Chandler Flower shops, making beautiful floral arrangements.
Ruby Joyce was a homemaker at heart and loved to cook. She became known for her chile rellenos, fried chicken and cream pies. She loved entertaining and hosted Christmas parties for the teachers and staff of Memorial Elementary School when Melbourne was principal. She loved her brothers and sisters and their families, and many Christmases and birthdays were celebrated in her home. She loved her grandchildren. Almost every holiday she baked dozens of cut-out cookies, iced them in colorful icing, and sent them to her grandkids.
Ruby Joyce is pre-deceased by her husband, Melbourne, mother and father, daughter Cheryl McAlpine, brothers Johnnie and Teddy Wilcox and sister, Ruth Pratz.
She is survived by daughters Kay Stewart (Fred), Debbie Anderson, (Ken), Jan Armstrong, brother Charles Wilcox (Brenda) and sister-in-law Helen Wilcox, 8 grandsons, 20 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to The Beehive of Deming, Sunset Vista and Genesis HealthCare of Silver City, NM for the loving care they provided our mother in these past 6 ½ years. Also, to Baca's Funeral Home for the wonderful service and compassionate care they have provided to our family.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.