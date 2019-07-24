Services
Rudy B. Estrada Obituary
Rudy B. Estrada

Deming - Rudy Estrada Jr., 69, Deming resident passed away Sunday July 14, 2019.

Rudy was born in Los Angeles, California where he spent the first few years of his young life. He then moved to Deming during his childhood and later enlisted into the United States Marine Core at the age of 17. Rudy proudly served in the Vietnam War and was in active duty for 4 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, watching movies, fishing, working on small projects and collecting Marine memorabilia. Many will remember Rudy by his charm, love for adventure and bravery.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 24, 2019
