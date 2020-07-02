Salvador Curiel
Deming - Salvador L. Curiel, 86, a lifelong resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Welbrook facility in Las Cruces, NM. Salvador was born on January 27, 1934 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Rafael and Guadalupe Curiel. Salvador "Papo" enjoyed being with his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed watching old western and war movies, listening to Gene Autry music, fishing, hunting and was a true Dallas Cowboy fan. Salvador worked many years as a lab technician with Asarco Mining, Cyprus Mining, and retired from Chino Mines. He was survived by his wife Elena M. Curiel of Deming, NM; three daughters, Dolores Valdez of Deming, Patricia Anchieta of Deming, NM; Christy Sanchez and her husband Raymond Sanchez of Deming, NM; one son, Salvador Curiel Jr. of Deming, NM; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both his parents; Rafael and Guadalupe Curiel and one brother; Ignacio L. Curiel. Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9:30am-10am with the funeral service beginning at 10am at CitiLife Church with Pastor, Cesar Chavez officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Marco Ancheta, Isac Valdez, Jacob Valdez, Joseph Sanchez, Andres Curiel and Jimmy Moreno. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com