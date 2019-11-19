|
Sandra Palmer
Deming - Sandra Palmer, 85, a resident of Deming, NM entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her residence. Sandra was born on September 1, 1934 in Endicott, New York to Theodore VanOrder and Leda Campbell. She married the love of her life Wayne on August 4th, 1956. She lovingly cared for her ill husband for 28 years before his life came to a short end. She worked for Kmart for 20 years, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She retired and did volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity. She is survived by one son, Newell L. Palmer and his wife Mary Lou of Deming, NM; one daughter, Arden E. Perrault and her companion Ray Sanchez of Deming, NM; one sister, Scarlett Rake of Johnson City, NY; one granddaughter, Rachel Palmer; one grandson, Jared Palmer. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne G. Palmer; one brother, Scott VanOrder. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2pm at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor, Al Bunting officiating. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019