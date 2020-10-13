Sharon Turner
Deming - Sharon Ann Turner, 77 passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Cruces, NM. She was born in Elgin, TX on August 7, 1943 to Roy Creel and Katherine Gavorka. She graduated from Johnston High in Summit, MS. She worked in Deming as a substitute teacher and moved on to become a property broker for Double S Realty for many years until she retired. Sharon was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend to all. She was always there to help anyone who needed her. She enjoyed crafting, watching the Raiders, listening to oldies and spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her children, Misty Larson; Mike Turner; Ray Turner and his wife Lori all of Deming; one brother, Freddie Creel of Louisiana; grandchildren, Alexis Romo and her husband Mike; Samantha Turner; Joshua and his wife Mikaela Tuner; Shelby Turner and Erin Turner; great granddaughter, Alyson Romo. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jack Turner; one brother, James Bowlin; her aunt, Lena Mae and her uncle, Jim. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her. A celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10am at Terrazas Funeral Chapel with Elder, Leigh Saunders officiating. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com