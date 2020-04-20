|
|
Sherron Jane Knoop
Deming - Sherron Jane Knoop was born June 3, 1945 in Phoenix, AZ. She passed away at the age of 74 on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Hospital in Deming, NM.
Sherry took her first job--in 1965--at a hospital in Phoenix, AZ (because it had air conditioning). Her talents were immediately noticed and she was encouraged to pursue her nursing degree. She then worked in the medical field for 47 years. Her nursing career in Deming began in 1982 when she took a job in the Mimbres Memorial ER. At the age of 50, she returned to school to earn her Bachelors from New Mexico State University and then a Masters in Nursing from the University of New Mexico. She was a Nurse Practitioner the Presbyterian Medical Services in Deming from 2000 until her retirement in August 2012.
Sherry was active in the community. She volunteered at the Deming Humane Society and did much work for her church--The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Sherry also received an award from the city for her community service.
Sherron was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Jane Beal. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank B. Knoop Jr. and their four children--Anne (Cass) Keeler, K.C. (Carolynn) Knoop, Buffie (Christopher) Meeker, and Travis (Stephanie) Knoop, her older brother, Donald Beal, as well as 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Details for her memorial services will be given at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Baca's Mimbres Crematory.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020