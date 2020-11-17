Steve O. Baca
Deming - Steve O. Baca, 60, lifetime Deming resident entered eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-5 in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Due to the pandemic of covid-19 we will be allowing 5 persons at a time in the chapel to pay their respects to Steve. A funeral service will follow at 6 o'clock at Living Word Family Church with Pastor Jeff Sutton officiating. Services will be live streamed for Thursday night services at www.lwfcdeming.com
. Recitation of the holy rosary will be recited Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 11 in the morning led by Christine B. Milo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 o'clock with the rite of committal and interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Casmir Anozie will officiate. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 25% of the capacity of the church will be allowed, must wear a mask and social distancing will apply.
Steve was born on December 4, 1959, in Deming, NM to Jenaro & Nellie Baca. He was raised in Dwyer (Mimbres) NM, where he lived until he graduated from Cobre High School in May of 1979. After graduation, Steve moved to Silver City, NM, where he started his professional career with Curtis Bright Mortuary. He then moved to Deming, NM, where he took a position for Baca's Funeral Chapel. Shortly after, Steve then found his calling. He began work as an X-Ray Technologist for Mimbres Memorial Hospital. Steve poured almost 40 years of passion and dedication into the hospital. He was knocking on retirements doorstep when the Lord called him home. Steve was a Christian man. He changed his life spiritually to walk in accordance with Christian principles. His life radiated to the people around him and he helped others recognize and grow in their faith. Steve had a pure and loving heart, willing to serve at any time. Our lives have been greatly enriched because God put Steve in our path. In 2010, Steve met Ali Sanchez during a church event. In 2014, after the wining and dining was done, Steve married Ali. He loved to travel, dance, and spend time with his family. Steve, no doubt, was a family man. It was the little things he would do, like surprise his family during his lunch break just because or driving everyone to Silver City to eat at Jalisco's. He loved his children and his grandchildren. Whether it be school, practice or an illness, Steve made it a point to be there when the kids needed him. Loving and dependable! In his spare time, he loved the outdoors and exploring all the highways and byways. His retirement dream was to travel abroad in his RV.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ali Baca of the home; his parents, Jenaro and Nellie Baca of Faywood, NM; 2 sons, James (Erin) Baca of Deming, NM and Andrew (Lis) Sanchez of Connecticut; 3 daughters, Amie (Nathan) Lopez of Albuquerque, NM, Mena (Tony) Guerrero and Angela (Ernesto Pizarro) Sanchez both of Deming; 2 siblings, Eloy (Mary-Ann) Baca and Christine B. Milo both of Deming. As well as 13 grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Cipriano and Maria Baca and Elisandro and Antonia Ortiz, as well as a son, Andrew Sanchez III.
Serving as pallbearers will be Michael and Eloy Baca, Jose Alday, Misael Maciel, Andrew Sanchez and Ernesto Pizarro.
Honorary bearers are James and Xavier Baca, Isaiah and Vanessa Pizarro, Mark, Andrew and Tony Guerrero and Gabriel Alba.
