Stuart Hill
Stuart Hill

Deming - Stuart Leslie Hill, age 69, passed away 2 Nov 2020 at his residence in Deming, New Mexico. Stuart is survived by his partner of 43 years, John Anderson; sister, Jeanne Owen (Of San Saba, Texas); brothers, Allan (of Richmond, Texas) & Howard (of Livingston, Texas); 3 nephews, Sam Owen, Aaron Hill, Evan Hill; 1 niece, Alyse Hill-McMenamin, 1 great nephew, Carter Owen, and 1 great niece, Cohen Owen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Albert (Bert) Hill and Clara Frances Smith Hill of Houston, Texas.

Stuart was born in Channelview, Texas on March 31, 1951, where he attended Channelview schools from 1st to 12th grade and took part in many school functions over that 12 year span. Had a lifelong passion for music and theatre.

As Stuart requested, there will be no services. Cremation will take place and he will be staying with his partner, John, until the time of his death, then they will be interred in a Houston-area cemetery.

Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.






Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Terrazas Funeral Chapels
901 S Pearl St
Deming, NM 88030
(575) 546-0070
