Services
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
(434) 447-7171
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
1504 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23950
Graveside service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
in the chapel at Amelia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydnor Trent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydnor Southall Trent Jr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sydnor Southall Trent Jr. Obituary
Sydnor Southall Trent, Jr.

Bracey - Mr. Sydnor Southall Trent, Jr. age 89 , of Bracey, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was a retired Petro-Chemical Engineer with National Lead and a Korean conflict Marine veteran. Mr. Trent is survived by his wife of forty-seven years Alice Jenneane Trent, two daughters; Rondys Cook (Dr. Bill Cook) of Lynchburg and Sherrill Leigh Wilson of Monroe, Va. , four step-daughters; Cheryl Ray Welch (Mike) of Sante Fe, Texas, Carey Lynn Crance (Jeff Crawford) of North Pole, Alaska, Sammi Ellen Kent (Shawn) of White Plains, Va. And Karen Nelms , a brother Philip P. Trent of Lynchburg, fourteen grandchildren and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter Shannon Ashley Trent. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, Amelia, Va. at 11:00 A.M. with full military honors. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory, South Hill, VA is serving the Trent family.
Published in Deming Headlight from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sydnor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -