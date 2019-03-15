|
|
Tammy Lee Hamel Wiggins
Deming - Tammy Lee Hamel Wiggins, 32, of Deming, NM passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Tammy Lee was born June 7, 1986 in Deming, New Mexico. She was the beautiful daughter of Jim and Susie Hamel. Growing up, Tammy enjoyed camping, fishing, and being outdoors with family and friends. She worked hard in school and received her diploma from Deming High School. After graduation, Tammy worked in the healthcare field taking care of those in need. She met and married Frank Wiggins March 28, 2018. She was a lifelong resident of Luna County.
Tammy had a love for life. Her smile radiated kindness to others and when she smiled, one could not help but smile back. Tammy loved spending time family, friends, and her faithful dog Odie. She touched so many people in her life. Tammy was a loving and a caring daughter and friend who always thought of others first. "To know her was to love her."
Tammy was preceded in death by her sister Patricia Louise Hamel; paternal grandparents Ruth and John Poudrier of Deming; maternal grandparents Molly and Frank Murphy of Deming.
Tammy is survived by her spouse Frank Wiggins (Deming); parents Susie (David) Hamel (Deming) & Jim (Connie) Hamel (Deming); siblings- Kayla Hamel (Tuscan, AZ), Sheri (Melissa) Loughborough ( Wichita, KS), Brandy Loughborough (Las Cruces, NM); Nieces Nicole, Anastasia, Emma, and Katrina; and so many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
The family invites you to the Celebration of Tammy's life that will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 with the visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. The funeral service will then begin at 2:00pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapel. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Rocko Ortiz, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Graham, William Young, Lisa Gonzales, Brianna Granillo, Crystal Lujan and Jose Muñoz. On behalf of the family, flowers and/or donations may be sent to Terrazas Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 15, 2019