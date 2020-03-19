|
Teresa A. Gonzales
Deming -
TERESA A. GONZALES
FEB. 10, 1941 -- MARCH 15, 2020
TERESA A. GONZALES, 79, was called upon by the Almighty on Sunday March 15, 2020. She passed away peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be Monday March 23, 2020 from 4 to 6 at Baca's Funeral Chapel where a prayer vigil will begin at 6 o'clock with Christine Milo leading the rosary. A graveside service will be Tuesday March 24 at 12 PM at Mt. View Cemetery with Fr. Manuel F. Ibarra officiating.
She was born February 10, 1941 to Florentino E. Jaramillo and Concepcion A. Jaramillo. Teresa married Ignacio V. Gonzales on December 24, 1971 and together they lived and enjoyed their life to the fullest. She loved and appreciated many things, a few being: dancing, caring for her children (her personal favorite), the Dallas Cowboys, gambling at the casino, and buying jewelry…which topped her list. Teresa was an extremely loveable and beautiful woman with an infectious laugh.
Teresa, or Kika as she preferred to be called is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ignacio V. Gonzales; her sons, Mark (Mona) Crossland of Deming, Todd (Patricia) Jaramillo of Deming, Ignacio (Darci) Gonzales of Deming, Joseph A. Gonzales of Phoenix, AZ, Bobby Jaramillo of Deming; one daughter, Mary Conception (Frank) Meza of Deming; sister Josie (Jerry) Cochran; 12 grandchildren, Marky Crossland, Marko Crossland, Esteban Gonzales, Tiffany Gonzales, Muriel Jaramillo, Alizae Gonzales, Jaelynn Gonzales, Adisyn Gonzales, Leah Gonzales, Trey, Joshua Baker and Karizzma Baker; 4 great grandchildren, Emmy Gonzales, Ezlyn Gonzales, Evalena and Luna; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Florentino E. Jaramillo and Concepcion A. Jaramillo, two sisters, Lorenza Fisher and Mary M. Jaramillo, her brother Luis A. Jaramillo, and niece Julie Pruett.
Pallbearers will be Marky Crossland, Marko Crossland, Bobby Meza, Bob Jaramillo, Esteban Gonzales and Jerry Cochran. Honorary bearers are all of her grandchildren.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020