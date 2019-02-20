|
|
Teresa Gonzales Ojinaga, 81, a resident of Paramount, CA formerly of here entered eternal rest January 7, 2019 at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA. She was born January 18, 1937 in Santa Rita, NM to Fidencio Gonzales and Juanita Sanchez Gonzales. She enjoyed family time with all the family, going to casinos with her brothers and sisters, she loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews. It was her joy to see all of them. Teresa loved to cook and bake for family and friends. She enjoyed gardening plants, flowers, vegetables and chiles. Teresa was an endowed Catholic; she believed in God, and the Catholic religion. She volunteered at her church parish, the city council and Kaiser Permanente Hospital. She always made plenty of time, not only for her children and thirteen grandchildren; also cared (babysat) for many other children whether family or friends. She was always willing to help out whenever or wherever possible. She was very kind, loving, and caring to all. She will be missed dearly. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 yrs, Mike Ojinaga of the family home; two sons, Miguel Ojinaga of West Covina, CA; Gilbert Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; five daughters, Josephine Ojinaga of Paramount, CA; Julie Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; Maria Barrajas and husband Miguel of Bellflower, CA; Cecilia Ojinaga of Bellflower, CA; Joanna Ojinaga of Paramount, CA; thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren; five brothers, Luis Gonzales, Fidencio Gonzales, Antonio Gonzales, Moises Gonzales, and Javier Gonzales; three sisters, Ana Espinosa, Refugia "Cuca" Rodriguez, and Margarita Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Felipe and Enrique Gonzales; three sisters, Lola Gutierrez, Maria Gonzales, and Angela Sanchez. Holy rosary will be held Wednesday, February 20 at 6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with Deacon David Castañon reciting. A Memorial mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21 at 11am at Our Lady of Fatima Church with Father Mike Williams officiating. Concluding service and inurnment will follow at Hanover Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-537-0777. To send condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Deming Headlight on Feb. 20, 2019