THANK YOU
April 1, 1931 - January 16, 2020
The family of Valentin M. Bustamante are extremely grateful to all our family and friends who expressed such kindness during the time of our loss. We are thankful to those who gave us their support, whether it was from sharing your food, sending cards and flowers, or visiting from near and far. Your prayers and written memories
are especially cherished.
Thank you to Father Manuel Ibarra, to the staff of Terrazas Funeral Chapels, and to the Knights of Columbus, for the spiritual support.
With the utmost gratitude we thank Lulu, Ramona, Josefa, Carolina, and Alex for the loving care they gave to our father. Thank you to those who visited him.
Do not cry for me, I am not gone. I am walking With the Lord in His heavenly light.
Do not cry for me, for when the time comes for us to be reunited, I will meet you at heaven's gate
and welcome You home.
For anyone reading this who might not have known Valentin, please take a moment to visit someone sick or home bound, or to help out someone in need. If you knew him, you would know how happy he would be knowing you're helping others.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020