Thelma Minach
1925 - 2020
Thelma Minach

Deming - THELMA LEE MINACH, 94, resident of Deming passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

Visitation was Monday afternoon, August 3, 2020 from 3 to 6 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. A graveside service was Tuesday morning at 10 at Mt. View Cemetery with Jim Warczinski officiating.

Thelma was born September 21, 1925 in Post Oak, Texas to Charlie and Beulah (Hays) Waldrop. She had four brothers, Dalton, Bob, Thomas and Charlie. She married Henry John Minach June 11, 1945 in Deming. She was a member of the Ninth Street Church of Christ and had worked at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home as a Nurses Aid.

Thelma is survived by her husband of 75 years, Henry John Minach; children, Lucille (Minach) Smallwood and Tim Minach; five grandchildren, Ada (Bill) Ledford , Abigail (Wayne) Allin, Annie Smallwood, Megan Minach and Kelly Hairfield. She is also survived by eleven great grandchildren. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Dalton and Bob.






Published in Deming Headlight from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels - Deming
811 South Gold
Deming, NM 88030
575-546-9671
August 4, 2020
Christina Lessau
Friend
