Toni M. Orozco
Deming - Toni M. Orozco, 49, Deming resident entered eternal rest Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces with her family by her side.
Visitation will begin Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 5 o'clock in the evening at Baca's Funeral Chapel where the recitation of the holy rosary will follow at 6 o'clock led by Christine Milo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10 o'clock in the morning at St. Ann's Catholic Church with the rite of committal and interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Fr. Prakasham Babu will officiate.
Toni was born August 13, 1970 to Gilbert and Frances (Morales) Torres in Silver City. Toni found the love of her life, Salbador Orozco. Together they were blessed with a miracle daughter she never thought she could have. Becoming a mother was everything she ever wanted. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also loved making tamales with her mom and sister. Toni was never too busy to give her little brother "Kid" advice or a shoulder to lean on. She was also a great person to confide in.
Survivors include her husband, Salbador Orozco of the home; a daughter, Karizzma Orozco; mother, Frances Torres of Deming; 2 brothers, Rosendo (Amanda) Torres of Santa Clara and Gilbert Torres of Arenas Valley; a sister, Eva (Criag) Torres of Deming; her godmother, Maryann Valencia; her mijos J.J., Bubba and Pelon and her mija Breeze and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gilbert J. Torres as well as her grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Albert and Freddie Orozco, J.J., Albert and Rosendo Torres Jr. and Sergio Granillo.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ferman and Jesse Orozco, Rosendo Sr., Jose and Breanna Torres, Gloria and Angle Huitron, Albert Morales and Maddie Montoya.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels.
Published in Deming Headlight from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020