Toni WeeksDeming - Toni G. Weeks, 78, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at her home.Cremation will take place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory and inurnment will be at Mt. View Cemetery.Toni was born October 9, 1942 in Deming to Precilliano and Anita (Tafoya) Gutierrez. She was a Nurses Aide at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home for many years and is remembered by her family the kind of person that always enjoyed and was willing to help others. She was a Christian and most recently was attending the Assembly of God.Toni is survived by her sister in law, Enedina "Annie" Gutierrez of Deming and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Webster Weeks, her parents, Precilliano and Anita, brothers, Frankie T. Gutierrez, Juan De La Cruz Enrique Gutierrez, and Leo Gutierrez, and her aunt Dolores "Lola" Rivera.