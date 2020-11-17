1/1
Toni Weeks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toni's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toni Weeks

Deming - Toni G. Weeks, 78, a lifelong resident of Deming passed away Sunday November 15, 2020 at her home.

Cremation will take place at Baca's Mimbres Crematory and inurnment will be at Mt. View Cemetery.

Toni was born October 9, 1942 in Deming to Precilliano and Anita (Tafoya) Gutierrez. She was a Nurses Aide at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home for many years and is remembered by her family the kind of person that always enjoyed and was willing to help others. She was a Christian and most recently was attending the Assembly of God.

Toni is survived by her sister in law, Enedina "Annie" Gutierrez of Deming and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Webster Weeks, her parents, Precilliano and Anita, brothers, Frankie T. Gutierrez, Juan De La Cruz Enrique Gutierrez, and Leo Gutierrez, and her aunt Dolores "Lola" Rivera.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DemingHeadlight.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved