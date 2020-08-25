Tony Ruiz
Deming - Tony B. Ruiz, 91, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Tony was born on August 9, 1929 in Deming, NM to Jesusita Padilla and Pedro Ruiz. Tony served in the military forces from August 14th, 1950 to January 21, 1952. At an early age he began working with the Southern Pacific Railroad. He was also a baker at Bowman's Bakery for a period of time. He then began working for the City of Deming and worked there for 25 years upon his retirement in January 1989. He also worked at the Hydro test for a period of time. Tony married the love of his life, Stella, on March 20, 1948 and raised their 3 children in Deming. Throughout the years, he was actively involved with St. Ann's Church. He was very active in organizations within the Church. He was one of the original founding members of the St. Ann's Men's Club beginning in 1958 until it was disbanded in the 1980's. He was also very active in the Church Barbecue for many years. He was a member of the Alter Society, the St. Ann's Choir, The Apostolados, The Cursillos and he was a Fourth Degree in the local Knights of Columbus. Tony also had a $500.00 Academic Scholarship in his name through the Knights of Columbus that was awarded to a deserving student every year. Tony loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandkids and great grandkids. He loved the outdoors and his favorite thing to do was to go camping. He was a hard worker and a loving father, husband, brother and grandfather. Tony is preceded in death by both of his parents; his loving wife, Stella; two brothers, James Sizemore and Ramon Ruiz; two sisters, Nana Esquer and Mae Garcia and one granddaughter, Tiffany Bush. He is survived by his three children, Gloria Bush of Albuquerque, NM; Robert Ruiz of Las Cruces, NM and Annette Lopez and her husband Patrick of Las Cruces, NM; three grandchildren, Melissa Lamb, Matthew Lopez and Camille Lopez; two great grandchildren, Anissa Lamb and Christopher Lamb; three brothers, Lupe Ruiz, Pete Ruiz and Johnny Sizemore; three sisters, Maggie Perez, Carmen Riveras and Ester Ruiz and numerous nephews and cousins. Viewing will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4-6pm with the holy rosary beginning at 6pm with Lucy Villegas officiating at Terrazas Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10am at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father, Manuel Ibarra officiating. Concluding services with an interment will be at Mountain View cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Ruiz, Patrick Lopez, Andy Gonzales, Jimmy Lessau, Matthew Lopez and Johnny Sizemore. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences visit, www.terrazasfuneralchapels.com