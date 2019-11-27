|
Twila Deen Bolton
Deming - Twila Deen Bolton, 85, a longtime Deming Resident passed away Tuesday November 26, 2019 in the comfort of her home with her family by her side.
Twila was born August 22, 1934 in Petit, Texas to John and Murlene (Young) Daniel. She married her high school sweetheart on June 1, 1952 and they were blessed to adopt their only child on September 29, 1961. The family moved to Deming in 1963 and Twila quickly made a name for herself as a competent
and efficient bookkeeper. She kept the family business finances in order while also tending the books for R.S. Palmer Lumber Yard, Milagro Produce, Deming Water and Barker Propane.
She was a member of the Mimbres Hospital Auxiliary, in which she served as president, Beta Sigma Phi and the Merry Mixers Square Dance Club. One thing she enjoyed very much was modeling and volunteered for several years mentoring the Luna County Fair Queen contestants.
She is survived by her husband, Michael B. Bolton of Deming; son, Jeff Bolton and his wife Julie of Deming; 2 brothers, Joe Daniel of Morton Texas and Don Daniel of Levelland Texas; 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tom Simmons, Lee Bouton, Kevin Van Dyke, Michael Varnum, Jeffrey Michael Bolton and Jacen Bernal.
Visitation will be Monday December 2, 2019 from 11 to 2 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 2 o'clock with Pastor Cesar Chavez officiating. Concluding services and internment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
Twila will be missed by those whose lives she touched and the family invites all to join us in celebrating her life.
