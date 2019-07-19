|
Vesta Alice McSherry
Faywood - Vesta A. Spain McSherry, 86, of Faywood, NM passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapels in Silver City. The Funeral Service will be at 10 am with Father Casmir officiating. A Prayer Vigil and Rosary will follow led by Dr. Gilbert Arizaga. At Vesta's request, cremation will take place and her cremated remains will be placed with her beloved husband John Regis at the San Jose Cemetery in Faywood at a later date. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Paul, Mike, David, Keven and Rod McSherry, Bobby Whitmire, Jose Quezada, Larry Eby, Buddy Eby, Harley Cox, Harry Baca as well as all her many friends too numerous to mention.
Vesta was born October 19, 1932 in Deming, NM to Robert and Bessie Hubbard Spain. She, along with her husband Regis, were volunteers with the Lower Mimbres Volunteer Fire Department, she was on the Board of Directors of the Mimbres Round Up Lodge and was a member of the San Jose Catholic Church in Faywood, NM. Vesta was known for her service as Postmaster for 19 years at the Faywood Post Office. She also substituted as a teacher at the San Lorenzo School.
Vesta is survived by three daughters and two sons, Gina Bassett and husband Jim of Grovetown, GA, Damian and wife Leonora of Lucedale, MS, Ruth Fox and husband Kevin of San Juan, NM, Rochelle Johnson of Ovalo, TX, and Grover and wife Terry of Aurora, CO, two sisters, Ruth Whitmire Russell of Belen, NM and Alma Robinson of Roswell, NM and sister in law Jody McSherry of Deming, NM. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Seth Bassett and wife Rebecca and great grandchildren Karen and Braxton of Grovetown, GA, Keith Bassett and wife Angeline of Geneva, IL, Sean McSherry of Beaumont, TX, Duncan McSherry of Red Bank, SC, Ryan Manning and Darci White of Houston TX, Hunter Fox of San Juan, NM, Payden Johnson of Houston, TX, Garrett Johnson of Austin, TX, Brandon McSherry and wife Elizabeth, and great grandchildren Reilly, Parker and Peighton of Aurora, CO, Kennedy and Mackenzie McSherry of Aurora, CO, Robby McSherry of Murfreesboro, TN, Nathan, Matthew and Michael Fox and Kasey Fuller. She is also survived by José and Luli Quezada of Faywood, NM, Clara and husband Abran Fuentes and children, Joceleen, Jose, Joyleen of Irving, TX and Mili Quezada of Palomas, Chih., MX.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Regis, her parents, her brother, Rhea Spain and her sister, Lois Clayton, daughter Reneé and son Rob as well as an infant son.
Published in Deming Headlight on July 19, 2019