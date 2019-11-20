|
Vesta Alice McSherry
Silver City - Vesta Alice Spain McSherry, 86 of San Juan, NM passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral Mass and burial will be Saturday, November 30 at 9:30 am at San Jose Catholic Church in Faywood, NM with Father Casmir officiating.
Vesta is survived by three daughters, Gina Bassett and husband Jim; Ruth Fox and husband Kevin and Rochelle Johnson, two sons, Damian and wife Leonora and Grover and wife Terry, two sisters, Ruth Whitmore Russell and Alma Robinson and sister in law Jody McSherry. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Seth Bassett and wife Rebecca, Keith Bassett and wife Angeline, Ryan Manning and Darci White, Sean McSherry, Duncan McSherry, Hunter Fox, Payden Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Brandon McSherry, Kennedy McSherry, Mackenzie McSherry, Robby McSherry, Nathan, Matthew and Michael Fox and Kasey Fuller. She is also survived by José and Luli Quezada, Clara and husband Abran Fuentes and children, Joceleen, Jose, Joyleen and Mily Kezada, great grandchildren Karen and Braxton Bassett, Reilly, Parker and Peighton McSherry as well as many nieces and nephews, whom she loved and who loved her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Bessie Hubbard Spain, her husband, John Regis, her brother, Rhea Spain, her sister Lois Clayton, daughter Renee, son Rob and an infant son.
Vesta's children invite you to join us for Mass, then life celebration, fellowship and lunch at the Women's Round Up Lodge in San Lorenzo. Please RSVP to 575-536-3931 so we have enough food!
Published in Deming Headlight from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019