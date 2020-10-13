Victoria Lee
Deming - Victoria Elizabeth Lee, 33 years old, a lifelong resident of Deming, New Mexico entered eternal rest on October 10, 2020. Victoria was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on February 04, 1987 to Mary Calvillo. Tori was a kind soul who loved her children more than anything in this world. She was a free spirit with a heart as big as her laugh, a jokester at heart that always put a smile on everyone's face. Tori is survived by her mother Mary Calvillo of Deming, NM, one sister Christine Quarrell of Deming, NM, two brothers Jose Calvillo (Melissa) of El Paso, Tx, and Manuel Calvillo of Las Cruces, NM, four children Elyanna Lee, Ralph Hernandez, Angelina Hernandez, and Angel Hernandez, numerous nephews and nieces, as well as a beloved Aunt Robin Stanley and Uncle Roger Stanley. Tori is preceded in death by paternal grandmother Mary Boles. A celebration of Victoria's life will take place: Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 100 East Peach, Deming, New Mexico 88030 at 4pm. Always loved, never forgotten, and forever missed. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapel & Crematory "Trusted care for the ones you love" ~ 575-546-0070. To send your condolences, visit www.terrazasfuneralchapel.com