Terrazas Funeral Chapels
1 Fort Bayard Rd
Santa Clara, NM 88026
(505) 537-0777
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Santa Clara Catholic Church
Violet V. Ruiz


Violet V. Ruiz

Fort Bliss, TX - Violet V. Ruiz, 33, a resident of Fort Bliss, TX formerly of Santa Clara, NM entered eternal rest Monday, March 11, 2019 at William Beaumont Medical Center in El Paso, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5-6pm at Terrazas Funeral Chapels with the holy rosary being recited by Deacon Richard Rodriguez to follow at 6pm. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10am at Santa Clara Catholic Church with Father Robert Becerra officiating and cremation following. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's paper. Arrangements are with Terrazas Funeral Chapels ~ 575-537-0777.
Published in Deming Headlight on Mar. 20, 2019
