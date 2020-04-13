|
Vivian H. Ward
Deming - VIVIAN H. WARD, 89, passed away Friday April 10, 2020 at Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home.
A graveside service will be this Friday, April 17, 2020 at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at the White Oaks Cemetery in White Oaks, New Mexico. Pastor Allan Ward and members of the Ward family will officiate.
Vivian was born March 11, 1931 in Coupland, Texas to Walter and Flora (Wolf) Ihlenfeldt. She has been a resident of Garfield since 1969 and was a bookkeeper at the Hatch Cotton Gin until her retirement. She was a member of the Salem Baptist Church and always enjoyed being around her family, especially the grandchildren and their friends. Vivian loved to cook and being that she kept an open door nobody ever left her house hungry.
She is survived by her children, Allan Ward (Cathi) of Capitan, NM, Michael Ward of Garfield, Kathleen Keene (Clyde) and Marleen Limon (Tony) of Deming and her daughter in law Stephanie Ward of Deming; 20 grandchildren and 54 great grandchildren. Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Edwin J. Ward, son Jerry Ward, granddaughter Jamie Harris and sister Melba Hill.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020