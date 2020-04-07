Services
Wanda J. Black

Wanda J. Black Obituary
Wanda J. Black

Deming - WANDA J. BLACK, 83, a lifelong Deming resident passed away Thursday April 2, 2020 at Sierra Health Care Center in T or C.

Visitation will be Friday morning, April 10, 2020 from 10 to 12 at Baca's Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be that afternoon at 2 at Mt. View Cemetery.

Wanda was born May 22, 1936 in De Kalb, Texas to Thomas and Opal (Hooper) Bartee. She resided in Deming and was a clerk for many years at PNM from which she eventually retired. Wanda enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, and reading. She also enjoyed needlepoint and working on various crafts.

She is survived by 2 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members. Her husband, Franklin "Sonny" Black and her children, Tom Bill Black and Shanon Brdecko preceded her in death.

The public is encouraged to extend condolences on the online guest book or by forwarding a personal card to the funeral home to be given to the family.
Published in Deming Headlight from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
