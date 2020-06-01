Ward StantonDeming - Ward Kale Stanton passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 in El Paso TX, with family by his side. He was born on December 17, 1936 to the late Earl and Rebecca Stanton. Ward was predeceased by his loving wife of 55 years Lois and two siblings; Earl Stanton and Ida Brannon. Ward is survived by his sister Alice French (Maryland); his children Michael Stanton of Greene, NY, Thomas Stanton (Louanne) of Mount Pleasant, NC, Deenna Stanton (George) of Oxford NY, and Greg Stanton (Lori) of Greene NY. Ward was the proud grandpa of 8 grandchildren and 17 great children.Ward graduated from Greene Central High School in 1955 and the University of Oneonta in 1959, where he received his teaching degree. While attending Oneonta State University Ward met the love of his life Lois Kavanagh. They were married in Bayside, NY in 1958 and lived happily for 55 years in Greene, NY and Deming, NM. Ward was a math teacher and coach for 32 years at Harpursville Central School, He had an uncanny ability to listen to others and pass along wisdom, that was often life changing, to those who listened. Through his adult life Ward was proud to be part of the Greene Jaycees, a former President of the Greene Central School Board of Education, Greene Town Councilman and co-owner of Nature Valley Associates. Ward often stated that his four children were his greatest accomplishments.An avid outdoorsman and conservationist, Ward was a Life Member of the Rocky Mount Elk Foundation and supporting member of National Wild Turkey Federation. Dad enjoyed many years of hunting, camping and coaching with his family and best friends, Chauncy "Stub" and Jen Smith.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Skip and Phyllis Price of Apache Creek, NM for opening their home and hearts to dad and to Dan Wilson of Deming, NM for being a great friend.His children, nieces and nephews, friends and extended family will miss his quick wit and charm, his love for a cold Heineken and his soft-spoken wisdom. Rest well our father, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle and friend.A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Silo Restaurant in Greene, NY. The date and time will be announced when available.